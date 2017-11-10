Honor and thank those who have served

Each year, the middle of November is a time of special significance for the United States and Ohio. Of course, November 11th is the day we set aside to honor and recognize our veterans, from the ones who fought against the Axis powers during World War II to the ones still coming home and completing service after being overseas.

Perhaps less known, November 10th is the United States Marine Corps Birthday, celebrating 242 years since its establishment. In Ohio, that day is also recognized as “Armed Forces, Peace Officer, First Responder, and Dual Service Recognition Day.”

I come from a long history of family members serving in the military, and I knew the calling was for me as well. I’m proud to be an Air Force veteran, having served in the 178th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard and the 113th Fighter Wing of the District of Columbia.

Through my own experiences, I know the military teaches essential leadership skills, and because of that, every veteran I have come across has been a person of the highest character.

These men and women deserve recognition each day for the sacrifices they have made for our country, for our freedom.

I truly enjoy sitting down with veterans, hearing their stories, and discovering just how much they risked and put aside to uphold our American values. I’ve heard some incredible tales, and my appreciation grows deeper daily for our veterans, not just on Veterans Day.

During the last General Assembly, I joined my colleague and fellow veteran Representative Terry Johnson to sponsor a bill that would create “Armed Forces, Peace Officer, First Responder, and Dual Service Recognition Day.”

This day commemorates the individuals who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces and have also worked as a police officer or other first responder. These particular people go above and beyond to keep their country and communities safe, taking on not one but two roles that so many would not be willing to do.

Whether or not you personally know a veteran, I hope you’ll take time this Veterans Day to learn more about our military and honor those who have served. With plenty of community events and parades to attend or informative documentaries covering America’s military history to watch, there are many ways to celebrate and appreciate our veterans.

As Thanksgiving approaches, I want to thank all the men and women who have served the United States in all branches of our military.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

