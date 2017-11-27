Thanksgiving: A season of gratitude

It’s hard to believe, but the first Thanksgiving was held almost 400 years ago in 1621 at Plymouth Rock. Without the help from the Abenaki, Pawtuxet, and Wampanoag tribes, the first colonists from England who sailed over on the Mayflower may never have survived, let alone learn how to cultivate crops or utilize sap from maple trees.

Each fall, as you travel across the country roads of Ohio, the harvesting of these same crops is a sign that Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

The harvest perfectly represents Thanksgiving, a symbol of bounty and abundance being taken in to feed livestock and people across the country. The holidays are a fitting time to take stock of our own lives and reflect upon the wealth of blessings we each have.

While Turkey Day is an opportunity to cook and enjoy a feast, watch football, and spend time with loved ones, a single word especially resonates with me this year: gratitude.

We each have so much to be grateful for every day, and it is the little things that are easy to take for granted that should be appreciated this holiday season. There are many out there that are less fortunate than you or me, and we are blessed to be able to put food on the table each night and have a place to call home.

I am thankful for the men and women who serve overseas to protect our country, for which I am equally as thankful to live in, as it remains the greatest nation on Earth.

On that note, I appreciate those public servants in blue and other first responders who sacrifice so much to keep our communities safe. In today’s world, where it’s difficult to anticipate what’s coming next, our police, firefighters, and EMTS are there in the aftermath to help.

I’m lucky to be able to serve the 91st House District in the Ohio House, a way to give back to my fellow Ohioans and my community.

And finally, I am grateful for my family and friends, who have supported me all the way, and I look forward to spending time with them this holiday season

I hope you’ll take time this Thanksgiving to consider all the things in your life that you are thankful for, big and small, before going back to the hustle and bustle of the every day. I don’t think we take enough time to slow down and appreciate our good will, and it is my goal to not only keep this in mind over the holidays, but throughout the year.

My wishes to you and your family for a very Happy Thanksgiving!

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

