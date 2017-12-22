Spirit of Christmas is abundant

There is something about Christmas that makes me feel like a kid again. There is an indescribable feeling in the air — whether from the abundance of twinkling lights or decades-long traditions that still exist.

Despite the busy time spent shopping, putting up decorations, and getting together with loved ones, it’s impossible not to feel full of joy in the coming days.

One of my favorite parts of Christmas are the traditions that remain in my family, those same ones I experienced as a child that I get to see my young nephew enjoy today. Each family has their own special beliefs and customs during this time of year, and the differences are what makes Christmas — or whichever holiday you celebrate — so much fun.

From joining midnight mass on Christmas Eve to spinning a dreidel to setting out cookies and milk for Santa, we all have ways to celebrate the holidays that are meaningful to us.

This year, I feel as if there has been greater motivation to give and donate time and resources. After quite a year, people are coming together to support one another and contribute to a better city, state, and nation.

When we lend a helping hand and have each other’s back, our community thrives. There is no better time to help your fellow man or woman than during the season of giving.

The Ohio House members and staff have been donating toys and volunteering their time at local shelters and food banks in an effort to give back, and I encourage you to do the same.

In the spirit of Christmas, I reflect on the past year and count my blessings — especially to serve my neighbors in the 91st House District and as Speaker of the Ohio House.

I have the honor of representing you and your voice in Columbus and have opportunities that so many don’t. And throughout all of my work as Speaker, I have the best staff in the world working behind the scenes to support me and my fellow members in order to serve you. For that I am truly lucky!

Christmas is only a few days away, so I hope you have all the stockings hung and gift wrapping finished.

This holiday, take the time to remove yourself from the chaos of the day-to-day and commit to being completely in the moment as you celebrate with your family and loved ones.

I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_Cliff-Rosenberger-NEW.jpg