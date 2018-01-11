Knowing who we are in Jesus

When we look in the mirror, what do we see? Do we see a person who is tired, worn out, depressed or lonely?

The world can be hard on us as we journey through this life, but we don’t have to go it alone. The Bible tells us in Deuteronomy 31:8, “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”

As we look around we have an opportunity right here in this community to become apart of a fellowship of believers. We can come together weekly as we attend church or perhaps join a bible study. There are many types of churches in the area to choose from.

We tend to wear many hats, we are a daughter or son, maybe we are a wife or husband, a student or employer … the list goes on.

We have a lot of responsibilities and a lot of people needing our time and attention.

With the Christmas holidays behind us and the demands that tend to be put upon us, we must take time for us. You may want to meet a friend for lunch or enjoy quiet time with your favorite book or go see a new movie.

It’s OK to pamper yourself — you are worth it!

Let’s change that face in the mirror by reflecting on what Jesus thinks about us:

We are beautiful

You are Beautiful For you are Fearfully and Wonderfully made. (Psalm 139:14)

She is clothed with strength and dignity, she can laugh at the days to come, (Proverbs 31:25)

Blessed is she who believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her. (Luke 1:45)

For we are God’s masterpiece … (Ephesians 2:10)

We are valuable

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God (Matthew 5:8)

Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it. (I Corinthians 12:27)

She is worth far more than rubies (Proverbs 31:10)

See, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands …(Isaiah 49:16)

We are in Christ, we are powerful in him and beautiful because He created us in his image.

Knowing who we are gives us confidence, so let’s speak these affirming words over us and live for Jesus!

I am deeply loved, divinely appointed, abundantly equipped, and profoundly cherished by God.

No enemy plan, scheme, or obstacle can keep me from God’s highest and best will for me.

As I follow the voice of my Savior, I see the invisible, accomplish the impossible, and love the unlovable. I am a living-breathing miracle because Jesus lives in me! (author unknown)

May God be glorified.

Veronica Grabill is Chaplain at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

