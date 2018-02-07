Rollin’ in the dough magic: Part 1

I want to start off this week’s column by admitting Sunday night I did something that I told you I never do — watch the Super Bowl. There was nothing else on TV and I did not feel like working on my quilting, so I turned it on for the commercials.

Before I knew it I was rooting for the Eagles. I have to admit that I watched the whole thing and really enjoyed it.

Now on to this week’s column. Sometimes, I find that many of my subjects have so much information to pass on that it cannot be done in a single column. In the future, whenever a subject warrants broader information, I will create a two-part series on the subject.

Today’s is one of those columns. Hope you continue to enjoy these multi-part articles.

Some of my most requested recipes are for “quick and easy” because so many of you say you just don’t cook anymore.

Over the last 50 years we have been able to produce great baking items from the refrigerator section of our supermarkets. A good example is the biscuit and refrigerated dough products available today. This revolution started in 1951 when the Ballard and Ballard Co. was purchased by Pillsbury Co. and the “oven-ready biscuit” product was born.

Can you believe that Pillsbury alone sells over 2.5 million refrigerated biscuits each year? I’d say that is a lot of “poppin from the oven.” In 1965, the jolly “Poppin Fresh” more commonly known as the “Pillsbury Doughboy” was born when Crescent Dinner Rolls were showcased.

Over the years, Pillsbury and other companies have continued to expand to fulfill the increasing demand of refrigerated baking products. Today’s dairy department is filled with a wide variety of biscuit and dough products along with pre-made pie crusts and cookie products.

By using your imagination, you can multiply the things that can be made using these ready-to-use products. Each of you can find new ways to liven up these refrigerator products with personal touches before or after baking.

Try brushing your pie crusts or rolls with beaten egg or egg whites for a glazed crust, or brush with milk to add a shiny crust. I like to also sprinkle with sugar before baking for a crunchy, sugary crust.

Biscuits and dinner rolls can be topped with sugar, grated cheese, sesame or poppy seeds, or garlic salt for added flavor. If you prefer, try brushing with honey, melted butter or olive oil for additional richness after baking.

The newest addition to ready-to-serve products are “frozen biscuits” now found in most supermarkets’ freezer section. There are many brands which I have tested and found to be almost the same in taste and quality.

Although these are not as versatile as refrigerated products, they far exceed the texture and flavor of refrigerator types. They taste just like the old fashioned baking powder biscuits and go from the freezer to table in 25 minutes.

Check out your freezer section and I guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

Today I am going to feature special creations using “quick and easy” refrigerated doughs. The first two recipes make quick and easy appetizers.

SAUSAGE SNACK WRAPS

2 (8oz) cans Crescent Dinner Rolls

48 Cocktail sized smoked links or hot dogs (16 oz pkg.)

ROBERT ROTHCHILD HONEY MUSTARD PRETZEL DIP

Separate both cans of dough into 16 triangles. Cut each triangle lengthwise into thirds (forming 48 triangles). Place link at wide end of triangle and roll to point. Place on 2 baking sheets (sprayed with Pam) at 375 degrees for 12-15 minutes. NOTE: Switch positions of cookie sheets halfway through baking. Serve warm dipping in Rothschild mustard dip or other mustard dip. (48 snacks)

CRAB-FILLED CRESCENT SNACKS

1 (6oz) can crabmeat, rinsed and well drained

1 (3oz) pkg. low fat cream cheese (room temperature)

2 tablespoons finely chopped green onion

¼ teaspoon salt

2 (8oz) Refrigerated Crescent Rolls

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Place crabmeat in a small wire mesh drainer. Rinse with cold water and drain well. In small bowl, combine crabmeat with next 3 ingredients and mix well. Separate crescent rolls into 16 triangles lengthwise and cut in half forming 32 triangles. Place 1 teaspoon crab mixture on center of each triangle about 1” from the bottom. Fold over ends, pinch to seal, and then roll to pointed end forming a crescent shape. Place on greased baking sheet with pointed end down. In small bowl, combine egg yolk and water. Lightly brush over snacks then sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. 32 snacks.

CARAWAY BREADSTICK TWISTS

These are great breadsticks to serve along with your favorite entrée or casserole. No one will know that you didn’t work all day in the kitchen!

1 (10.6 oz) Refrigerated Garlic Breadsticks

1 tablespoon deli style mustard

½ cup Swiss cheese (finely grated or chopped)

3 tablespoons finely chopped onions

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1-2 teaspoons Caraway Seeds

Unroll dough and separate into 2 equal sections along center perforations. Spread half of the garlic spread (from breadstick package) evenly over 1 section of dough. Spread on mustard and then top with onion, cheese, parsley and caraway seeds. Place remaining dough over dough just prepared and press edges to seal. Spread top with remaining garlic spread.

With sharp knife, cut filled dough in half lengthwise; then cut along perforations to form 10 pieces. Twist each dough 2 times stretching slightly. Place on greased cookie sheet (1” apart). Firmly press down each end to prevent twisting of each roll. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Next week, we’ll be talking about turning refrigerated products into instant dinner and breakfast desserts.

See you then — Sheryl.

Sheryl Sollars, a Clinton County native, is an accomplished cook and homemaker. She contributes her column “Welcome to My Kitchen” out of her love of homemaking and of sharing her thoughts with her readers. If you have cooking questions or a recipe you want to share, please contact Sheryl at kitchenlady44@yahoo.com.

