What we believe: This is Easter

Just a few short days ago many through out Christendom began the celebration of Lent. This is a formal season of preparation for the coming celebration of Easter.

As we move closer to the celebration of the greatest day in the history of the planet, I am somewhat curious how the events of our current day will play out.

Racial tensions seem to be at a new peak. The political landscape couldn’t be more divided.

And yet, with the passing of Billy Graham, many celebrated a life of integrity that rose above much of the mess, including President Trump.

The owner of the largest social media platform has made bold moves to bring his platform back to its intended purpose of building community, and out of an information overload.

Today, I was in three meetings with other pastors, all working to grow the kingdom of God in unity.

Our world is full of both good and bad, and the truth is the complexity of issues is often greater than we realize. So, as we move toward Easter, it is comforting to know that a few things are true, without exception.

Here are a few to dwell on:

“God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

“God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.” John 3:17

“Jesus appeared in the flesh, was vindicated by the Spirit, was seen by angels, was preached among the nations, was believed on in the world, was taken up in glory.” 1 Timothy 3:16

“Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, and last of all he appeared to Paul also, as to one abnormally born.” 1 Corinthians 15:3-8

This is why we choose to love others, to hold on to hope, to join in community.

This is what we believe.

This is Easter.

Dow Tippett is a local pastor, leadership speaker and author. Read more at www.thebarefootspeaker.com.

