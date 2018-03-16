Stepping stone into the workforce

One of the best parts of working in and around the Ohio Statehouse are the number of young, ambitious people working hard to make our state a better place. I remember being that person, fresh out of college, ready to give back to my community and serve my country.

State and local government are full of opportunities for those interested in a career in public service.

One such opportunity is the Legislative Service Commission Fellowship, a program that has been sponsored by the nonpartisan research and drafting arm of the General Assembly for more than 50 years.

The Legislative Service Commission (LSC) hires 24 recent college graduates each year for a 13-month paid fellowship during which they work with members of the legislature.

The program is open to graduates of all major fields of study, so long as applicants will have graduated from a four-year institution by the December start date this year. Fellows have a chance to experience a range of tasks and meetings that are unique to state government.

Responsibilities will include assisting members with constituent work, press releases, speeches, legislative research, and other administrative duties.

During my time in the legislature, I have been lucky to work with many different LSC fellows who were placed in the Ohio House, and I can attest to the growth and skill development many undergo as a part of the program.

Not only do fellows learn the ins and outs of state government, they acquire key administrative and interpersonal abilities as well.

The LSC Fellowship enables recent graduates to gain real-world experience in a position that often leads to permanent employment in some capacity in state government.

The deadline to apply is fast approaching, as applications are due by April 1st this year.

If you or someone you know has an interest in serving the state of Ohio and gaining critical career training, I encourage you to visit www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship for more information and for access to an application.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

