Investing in Murphy Theatre, Kamp Dovetail

Every other year, the legislature passes a state capital budget, a bill which makes appropriations for needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state. This includes maintenance to schools, roads, bridges, waterways and parks.

Through collaboration with local legislators and community leaders, we also invest funds in various community projects, which are intended to generate a strong return on investment and spur economic growth in the area.

House Bill 529, this year’s capital budget, invests $2.62 billion statewide, including millions for community projects in Clinton, Highland, Pike and Ross counties. The bulk of these funds go toward infrastructure development statewide, improving resources upon which all Ohioans depend.

Through collaboration with the Senate, we made a commitment to Ohio’s students by allocating $600 million toward school construction, including repairs and renovations.

We also budgeted $483 million in support of our public colleges and universities. These investments into Ohio’s educational system will give students greater opportunities while strengthening the relationship between education and the workforce.

In addition to making schools a priority, we put $514 million toward our roads, bridges, and water and sewer systems. A reliable and efficient infrastructure is vital for Ohio’s future and ensures safety for the millions of Ohioans and out-of-state visitors that travel our roadways every day.

Another $222 million will help local communities combat the opioid crisis, funding youth services, mental health, addiction treatment, and more.

Finally, the provisions of the bill that I am most excited to talk about are the local projects within the 91st House District that will receive help from the state to get off the ground. Many local leaders and community members put a lot of work and effort into submitting these proposals for consideration in the capital budget.

Our region will benefit from a number of renovations and new construction projects—from updates to the Murphy Theatre to additions to Kamp Dovetail in Highland County — to mention a few.

Capital budgets are crucial to help modernize some of the most essential functions of our state, the fundamentals that state government should support.

Not only that, but House Bill 529 will bolster our counties, cities, and villages, enriching the lives of individuals and families across the state.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton County.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Cliff-Rosenberger-NEW-2.jpg