Recipes for complete meal — and it’s healthy!

I want to start today by saying thank you to all of my readers who have responded to my weekly columns. My goal is to write to please my readers, and feedback is the only way that I know when I am pleasing you. Keep the calls and emails coming and I will do my best to give you what you are looking for.

Today, I am not going to give you much reading material, but rather some great recipes that will allow you to complete a whole meal that will be quick and easy — full of flavor but light and healthy.

ENTRÉE: The use of skinless chicken breasts cuts down on added fat. Skinless thighs can be used, but increase the cooking time approximately 15-20 minutes.

GLAZED ORANGE CHICKEN

6 whole, skinless, boneless chicken breast (smaller size or whole cut in half)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon coarse pepper

½ cup fresh orange juice

3 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon honey

1 ½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard (grainy-style)

1 tablespoon grated orange rind

2 teaspoon chopped fresh Tarragon or Rosemary or 1 teaspoon each crumbled dried

Place chicken in large glass or ceramic baking dish (sprayed with Pam) in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In bowl, combine the remaining ingredients stirring well. Pour over the chicken, cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake the chicken in the marinade for 16-18 minutes. Increase heat to broil. Place under the broiler for 5-6 minutes or until golden brown (watch closely so they don’t burn). Remove chicken and cover with foil. Place the pan juices in a saucepan and heat, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened. Serve over chicken.

SIDE DISH: Jasmine rice is one of my favorites. It has such a sweet and aromatic flavor. It can be found in most supermarkets. This side dish is perfect for the glazed orange chicken.

1 cup jasmine rice

1 ½ cup chicken broth

¼ cup fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon freshly grated orange rind

Pinch of grated nutmeg

Wash rice thoroughly. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients. Add the rice and bring to boil. Cover and reduce heat immediately and simmer for 18-25 minutes or until grains have absorbed the liquid and is tender. Serve hot along with your favorite meat dish.

NOTE: Substitute beef broth for the chicken broth to accompany beef dishes.

SALAD: This is one of my husband’s favorite way to prepare a salad, and what could be easier? The key to this is having fresh and crisp lettuce.

LETTUCE WEDGE

Remove core from head of iceberg lettuce by striking head of lettuce on counter, hitting directly on core. Core should loosen and can be removed easily. (Note: Using a metal knife will cause lettuce to discolor quickly.) Rinse lettuce thoroughly with cold water. Place on terry dish towel to completely drain. Place lettuce in large bag with 2 dry paper towels, allowing to become crisp for at least 2 hours. When ready to serve. Cut lettuce in half and then into 4-6 equal pieces. Place wedge on salad plate and pour your favorite “creamy” dressing over top — I suggest blue cheese.

DESSERT: A light dessert with only 195 calories, 38 g. carbs, 2 g. fat (0g sat. fat) and 3 g. fiber! It’s also a great way to serve fresh blueberries which are very high in antioxidants. (Exchanges: 1 ½ starch, 1 fruit)

BERRY NACHOS

½ cup fat free sour cream

½ cup fat free Cool Whip

Artificial sweetener to equal 2 tablespoon

6-7” fat-free flour tortillas

Butter flavor nonstick spray coating

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon sugar

3 cup fresh blueberries or your favorite berry

3 tablespoon sliced toaster almonds (Optional)

1 ½ tablespoon grated semisweet chocolate (Optional)

In small bowl, stir together first 3 ingredients, cover and chill. Cut each tortilla in 8 wedges and arrange on 2 baking sheets. Lightly spray with nonstick coating. In a small bowl stir together cinnamon and sugar; sprinkle over tortilla wedges. Bake in a 400 degree oven about 5-7 minutes or until crisp. Cool completely on a wire rack. To Serve: divide tortilla wedges onto 6 individual plates. Top with berries and then sour cream mixture. Sprinkle with almonds and grated chocolate, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

Until next week … Have a great day! — Sheryl

Sheryl Sollars, a Clinton County native, is an accomplished cook and homemaker. She contributes her column “Welcome to My Kitchen” out of her love of homemaking and of sharing her thoughts with her readers. If you have cooking questions or a recipe you want to share, please contact Sheryl at kitchenlady44@yahoo.com.

