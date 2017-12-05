United Way gives thanks

Thank you for making the United Way of Clinton County’s Second Annual Festival of Wreaths a great success. There was an amazing response from the local businesses and clubs. More than 60 wreaths were donated, and we were in awe of the creativity that is obviously present within our community. There was something for everyone, and we were able to sell every single wreath!

The festival had so many wreaths, they could not all fit into the United Way office! Thank you so much to the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and Veracruz Mexican Restaurant for kindly helping us display some of them.

Another thank you to all the members of the community who bid on all the gorgeous wreaths! You really know how to show support for our community. We are so grateful for you all, and your kindness is so appreciated.

Thank you to everyone who donated wreaths for the event, they were all magnificent: Peoples Bank, UPS-Wilmington, Holiday Inn/Roberts Centre/Max & Erma’s, Health Source, Vital Fitness, Buckley Brothers, Dealer Track, Digital Document Services, LT Land Development, Wilmington Savings Bank, South Street Wine Cellar, Wilmington College, Salvation Army, Beehive Framing, Ahresty, Clinton County Port Authority, Liberty Savings Bank, For A Song and A Story, Community Care Hospice, Abbott Image Solutions, Collett Propane, R+L Carriers, Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, The Cutting Room, Lowe’s, Supporters of Clinton-Massie PeeWee Football, Mental Health America/Britney Mills, East Clinton High School, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Farmers Market, Sabina Preschool.

United Way of Clinton County