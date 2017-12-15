In 1943, Bing Crosby sang the song “I’ll be home for Christmas!” I was one year old. While this song was written to honor the soldiers stationed overseas during WW II, I feel this song is still applicable today.

I would say that in recent years this song has reminded us of our birthplace. I’m sure that I am like most who have resided in numerous places in our lifetime. I can recall living in at least 18 different cities, in 10 different states. So then, where do you call home? As for my children, all three were born in different states.

For me, I call home the place where I have lived the longest and where I still reside — Wilmington, Ohio. Having resided here over 26 years and being an active member of the community I believe earns me the right to call Wilmington home! While I feel that I have been accepted by most in Wilmington, sometimes I still get the feeling that I’m considered an outsider. While I’m still proud to say that I was born and raised in Plattsburgh (Clinton County), New York and of my French-Canadian heritage, I’m equally proud to call Wilmington (Clinton County), Ohio “home”!

At this time, of the year when our thoughts focus on family and friends and memories of Christmas past, I‘ll be home for Christmas, in Wilmington, Ohio where I’ll be wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Gary De Fayette

Wilmington