Grateful to Blanchester

The 13th annual Blanchester Community Christmas Dinner held on December 16 was a tremendous success! The traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, including homemade desserts, was served and delivered to over 350 Blanchester residents.

All those in attendance were rich in their praise of the wonderful meal catered by McCoy’s Catering. The true spirit of Christmas was evident as we shared food and fellowship together and had a chance to visit with old friends and meet some new ones!

We want to thank the dozens of volunteers who baked desserts, and helped set up, serve food, deliver meals, and clean up. You are too numerous to mention by name, but we couldn’t have done this without you! We are truly grateful for your help. Special thanks to the students from Blanchester Schools who came to help. What a wonderful joy to have young people give their time and effort to help others during the Christmas season! We also want to thank the many local businesses and individuals who have financially supported our dinner during its first 13 years. Your contributions have made the dinner possible, and your generosity is greatly appreciated.

We are already looking forward to next year! Our hope is that this Christmas dinner will continue to increase in numbers and be a blessing to everyone in our community.

Ruth and Jim Johnson

Blanchester