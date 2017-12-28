Somehow, not feeling richer

I am excited about the prospect of a $752.00 middle-class tax cut from Washington, but not positively excited. Somehow, I don’t feel richer. I can live without another $752 of toys and trinkets. I prefer roads without potholes, homeless people in shelters, mentally ill in treatment centers, everyone assured of health care, and an affordable college degree for upward-bound youth. If we are going to expect government services, we are going to have to pay for them.

I wonder what the 1 percent-ers will do with their $22 million annual tax savings and their $1.3 billion estate tax savings? Such musings may get me branded a socialist, but I cannot help at this time of year to wonder, “What would Jesus have us do?”

Don Chafin

Wilmington