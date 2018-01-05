Blessings aren’t from Uncle Sam

The anti-tax cut and pro-big government services and entitlements letter “Somehow not feeling richer” in the Dec. 29 News Journal ends with the question, “What would Jesus have us do?”

George Washington said, “To the distinguished character of patriot it should be our highest glory to add the more distinguished character of Christian.”

Our second president, John Adams, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people, it is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Our third president, Thomas Jefferson, said, “Can the liberties of a nation be thought secure if we have removed their only firm basis — a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God?”

Our fourth president, James Madison, said, “We have staked the future of our political institutions upon the capacity for each and all of us to govern ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”

This is the answer our founders had for the question, “What would Jesus have us do?” They understood that our rights, liberties and blessings do not come from the federal government.

Cary Hodson

New Vienna