In my opinion, for many years our Congress has been almost dysfunctional. Some of the members do not seem to pay much attention to what is in the best interests of “We the People”, but mostly their own re-election.

I believe this problem could probably be fixed if we changed the Constitution to provide for a reasonable system of term limits. This has worked OK for state governments, as well as for the presidency. Could we be any worse off?

Larry Stanley

Wilmington