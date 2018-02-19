Wilmington schools need our help

Two months ago, I took time to print out the 2017 Ohio Schools Report card for Wilmington City Schools. To say I was shocked is an understatement. Out of six areas on the report card, Wilmington City Schools received two grade B’s, one grade C, two grade D’s, and one grade F. Of significance, the lowest grades are indicators of how well our students are meeting performance standards and preparing our students for success.

Concerned, I sent a letter to Wilmington City Schools superintendent asking her to help me understand this report card; to date I have not received a reply.

As I have stated before, this is not a teacher issue, as I firmly believe we have excellent teachers who want to deliver the highest level of academia to our students. The problem is much deeper than books, studies, tests, and homework. It is the failure of the family today that is helping to drive down our school’s report cards.

Today, we have students that don’t have a clue how a family should function, and what it is like to be held accountable by a dad or mom to give respect to others, or to do their homework and strive for higher grades. Many don’t have a father figure in their lives, or a functional home without strife or abuse. But here’s the shocker — today’s kids think this is “normal” for a family!

Our teachers, no matter how educated they are, or how many degrees they own, are not prepared to deal with the social dysfunction we have in society. Today our kids need to understand how a family should function and why common courtesy and accountability are key to them being successful in this life. That abuse of any kind is not to be tolerated from anyone in their family. And that the rewards of being a solid citizen will pay dividends for an entire lifetime.

Yes, Wilmington City Schools needs help from any and all sources that can assist our students in realizing there can be a “new” normal, and that a straight A report card can be achieved by all. I challenge the Wilmington school board to step out of their comfort zone and look for outside help that can help achieve the “new” normal for our students.

Jack Hatten

Wilmington