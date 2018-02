I’d like to state some simple facts about the NRA: 1. It’s never given a nickel to any political figure; 2. It’s mission is to promote hunter and gun safety for both men and women; 3. The NRA is the only protector of our 2nd Amendments rights.

To blame the NRA for gun-related deaths is no different than blaming Ford or Chevy for auto accident deaths. (Guest columnist) Steve Creed needs to get his facts straight.

Richard Cebula

Wilmington