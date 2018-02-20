What can local entities ban?

Thank you for publishing the “Their View’ column on Feb. 17 entitled “How many students must die?”

I think it unlikely that any gun control measures will come from the Republican Congress or from President Trump.

I wonder if local ordinances could address the problem of gun violence. The City of Wilmington may have banned possession of roosters within the city limits. Could city or county authorities ban possession of tanks, flame throwers, and firearms designed to kill people?

Just a thought …

Paul Skogstrom

Clarksville