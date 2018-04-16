Support Richland Twp. cemetery issue

I encourage Richland Township residents to support the request on the Tuesday, May 8 ballot for a new 1-mill, 5-year levy. Additional monies from this levy, which will not be collected until 2019, will enable renovation of seven acres adjacent to the Sabina Cemetery for new roads and more burial plots to meet the future needs of our community.

Our community has been very fortunate to have such a well maintained and beautiful resting place for our loved ones. It is time we address the future needs of the younger generation and provide them a place for the needs of their loved ones. The newly renovated area will tie in beautifully with the existing cemetery.

Of course, these improvements come at a cost above and beyond our current budget to properly prepare and improve the site.

Being a lifelong citizen of this community, I firmly believe in this expansion and ask that you support the levy. The estimated cost for the owners of a $100,000 home would be $35 per year — less than a dollar per week. This is a small investment on our part to provide a resting place for the people we have walked through life with and for generations to come.

Please joining me in saying “yes” to this important ballot issue.

Phil Snow

Sabina