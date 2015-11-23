Mary and Joseph weren’t Syrian or refugees

The editorial cartoon depicting a Republican elephant blocking the door to Mary and Joseph was offensive, disgusting and insipid. Mary and Joseph were not homeless nor refugees; they were traveling to pay their taxes. To taint their story with this issue was beyond tasteless.

They were Jewish. How many Jewish terrorists have attacked the United States or killed our people? None. Hence this was just plain ludicrous and I would also say blasphemous to print.

The Republicans in the U.S. House are saying we need to slow this process and examine who’s coming in. Our reckless President refuses to accept logic, reason or fact. Days after the White House said there was a rigorous process vetting these ”refugees” coming from Syria, the Director of the FBI has said it made clear that is not true. Director Comey said it’s “impossible” to check every refugee from that region who wants to come in to the US.

So I ask Mr. Obama to take a deep breath and get in touch with reality.

Let me refresh memories.

The Tsarnaev brothers who set off the bombs during the Boston Marathon were Muslim refugees from Kyrgyzstan. Five dead, 280 wounded.

July 16, 2015, Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga. Five innocent Americans killed and two wounded by this man from Kuwait.

We have a problem with Muslims born here.

In 2009, Nidal Hasan killed 13 at Fort Hood and wounded 32.

Anwar al-Awlaki, born in New Mexico of Yemeni parents, went on to be a terrorist leader in al Qaeda.

I can go on and on about this space and word limits stop me.

Mr. Obama boasts that ISIS is contained and then within hours of uttering the words is exposed for either being a fool or a liar as ISIS terrorists killed over 129 people in Pari.

The U.S. has not declared war on Islam, but some people practicing Islam have declared war on the U.S. and the West. Mr. Obama had best wake up to that fact before he gets more Americans killed.

The first duty of our government is to protect the American people. Clearly letting foreigners of a demographic group that has killed thousands of Americans in the last 15 years is a threat to the safety of the American people and they certainly have no automatic right to come to the U.S.

Why do the Democrats seem so blindly bent on rushing this issue, potentially doing grave damage to our national security and putting our people in danger? It’s insane. How many Americans must die in their blind attempt to pander for votes?

It is time for all Americans to make their voices heard and demand this President behave as an adult and act like a leader who intends to protect our people, not to foolishly expose us to more danger due to his petulant, immature and bizarre ambitions.

Tim Inwood

Chairman, Clinton County Republican Party