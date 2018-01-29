Blanchester to host Region 23 wrestling semis, final Wednesday

Blanchester will host the Region 23 semifinal round in the OHSAA State Duals team wrestling tournament Wednesday evening.

The Wildcats, the No. 1 seed in the Division III Region 23 lower bracket, will wrestle No. 3 seed Brookville at 6 p.m. in one semifinal match.

The other semifinal match pits upper bracket No. 1 seed Bethel-Tate against No. 6 seed Clermont Northeastern.

The winning teams will then go head-to-head for the Region 23 championship and a berth in the quarterfinal round of the State Duals 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ohio State’s St. John Arena.

