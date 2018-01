LIMA – The Blanchester wrestling team finished 18th Saturday at the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational.

The Wildcats finished with 59 points, tied with Bluffton. Miami East won the tournament with 196 points. Troy Christian was tournament runnerup with 188.5 and Nelsonville-York was third.

Blanchester had two top-eight finishers – Johnny Schirmer was fourth at 132 pounds and Gage Huston was eighth at 145 pounds.