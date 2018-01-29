Posted on by

East Clinton wrestlers 10th at Milford


News Journal

Esposito, Cline, Riddle


MILFORD – Two East Clinton wrestlers won their respective weight classes Saturday at the Milford Invitational.

Wyatt Riddle at 106 and Jon Cline at 152 were champions.

As a team, East Clinton was 10th overall.

Riddle posted three pins en route to the 106 title match, where he won by injury default over Noah Lippeatt of Mason B.

Cline notched five pins on his way to the 152 championship. He pinned Noah Floyd of Northwest in 3:53 in the final match.

Brayden Esposito was third at 113 pounds. He decisioned Jakob Brown of Batavia 13-11 in the consolation final.

Esposito, Cline, Riddle
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_WR_ecmilford.jpgEsposito, Cline, Riddle

News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:29 pm |    

Loan officer by day, rock star at night

Loan officer by day, rock star at night
9:46 pm |    

Sabina bike trail lawsuit remains active following judge’s rulings

Sabina bike trail lawsuit remains active following judge’s rulings
6:15 pm |    

Clinton County Job and Family Services requests advance on Children Services levy funds

Clinton County Job and Family Services requests advance on Children Services levy funds