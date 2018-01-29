East Clinton wrestlers 10th at Milford

MILFORD – Two East Clinton wrestlers won their respective weight classes Saturday at the Milford Invitational.

Wyatt Riddle at 106 and Jon Cline at 152 were champions.

As a team, East Clinton was 10th overall.

Riddle posted three pins en route to the 106 title match, where he won by injury default over Noah Lippeatt of Mason B.

Cline notched five pins on his way to the 152 championship. He pinned Noah Floyd of Northwest in 3:53 in the final match.

Brayden Esposito was third at 113 pounds. He decisioned Jakob Brown of Batavia 13-11 in the consolation final.

Esposito, Cline, Riddle