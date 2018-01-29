Wilmington 5th at 48th annual Eaton wrestling tourney

EATON – With seven top-five finishers, the Wilmington High School wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the 48th annual Eaton Invitational.

Cameron Smart at 113, Sam Eastes at 120 and Isaac Allen at 160 led the Hurricane by finishing third in their respective weight classes.

“Great finish for the team,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “All top-five teams were Division II which is notable with all of the Division I teams that were in attendance.”

Chaminade-Julienne won the tournament, edging out Ross. Valley View was third, Eaton fourth and WHS fifth.

Dominic Davidson at 126 and Canon Ford at 170 were both fourth for WHS. Finishing fifth was Brady Bergefurd at 195 and Conner Barton at 285.

“We (coaching staff) were very pleased with the team’s performance,” said Tolliver. “We have some technique to work on still with our younger wrestlers in the coming weeks to get ready for league and sectionals but overall a really good improvement.”

Smart decisioned Olathe Siegla of Edgewood 7-3 in the 113 consolation final. Eastes was a 6-5 winner over Peyton Brown of Milton-Union in the 120 consolation. Allen pinned Larkin Wellbaum of Milton-Union in 2:52 to claim the conso final at 160.

Bergefurd, Davidson, Eastes, Allen, Ford, Smart, Barton http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_WR_wilmeaton.jpg Bergefurd, Davidson, Eastes, Allen, Ford, Smart, Barton