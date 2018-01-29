Falcons survive slow start, edge Indians 62-54

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Facing the prospect of losing its fourth game in its last five outings Saturday, Clinton-Massie survived Carlisle’s barrage of five first-quarter three-pointers and a 21-5 first-quarter deficit to win 62-54.

Thomas Myers and Trey Uetrecht logged double-doubles with 10 rebounds each; Myers had 21 points and Uetrecht followed with 20.

Their efforts helped spoil Carlisle forward Justin Flor’s game-high 24-point performance.

“This morning, we had a very good walkthrough,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “Last night, after the game (a 62-47 loss to Wilmington), I was kind of concerned how we would come in today, knowing we had to rebound. The kids came in with very high spirits. We had a good heart-to-heart talk about where we are in the season, and what we want to do.

“We came out slow (against Carlisle), but we were able to put together three very good quarters. We didn’t do a good job with our defensive assignments early and they had fresh legs.”

The Falcons (8-5), chipped away at Carlisle’s lead, catching up to and passing the Indians (7-10) at 39-38 at the 2:02 mark of the third quarter. However, Massie only held the lead for 10 seconds.

CM fell behind 48-43 heading into the final period. It knotted the game at 50 with 4:25 left in the contest and took the lead for good on Daulton Wolfe’s bomb two minutes later.

“The idea of the game was to make it a track meet, get them tired, and then see how they shot,” Cook said. “They missed quite a bit then. And we got into a little better rhythm playing up-tempo.

“Overall, the tempo for three quarters was very good. I thought our attitudes were good and our effort was very good.”

Clinton-Massie went up 57-52 with 1:04 to go in the contest and hit free throws to keep Carlisle two possessions away. Uetrecht took a steal the distance with eight seconds left to seal the game.

SUMMARY

January 27 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 62 Carlisle 54

CA 21.11.16.06…..54

CM 05.20.18.19…..62

(54) CARLISLE (fg-ft-tp) Moore 2-0-4, Shepherd 2-0-6, Ridinger 4-1-11, Gross 0-0-0, Gay 0-0-0, Flor 9-3-24, Jewell 0-0-0, Erisman 1-0-3, Flatter 0-2-2, Burney 2-0-4. Total 20-6-54. 3-point goals: 8 (Flor 3, Ridinger 2, Shepherd 2, Erisman). FTM-FTA 6-9, 67 percent.

(62) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 3-1-8, Myers 6-9-21, Uetrecht 8-3-20, Laake 2-3-7, Settlemyre 1-0-2, Chowning 2-0-4, Tanner Olberding 0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0. Total 22-16-62. 3-point goals: 2 (Uetrecht, Wolfe). FTM-FTA 16-27, 59 percent.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-4.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.