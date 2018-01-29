Ohio Associated Press girls state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Newark (17) 17-0 187 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 17-1 151 3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 18-1 143 4. Dublin Coffman 17-1 128 5. Canton McKinley 16-1 108 6. Solon 15-2 93 7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 14-3 53 8. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-2 42 9. Stow-Munroe Falls 15-2 35 10. Wadsworth 16-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Mason 12.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (14) 15-0 176 2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 14-2 144 3. Germantown Valley View 17-1 127 4. Bellevue 16-1 116 5. Zanesville Maysville (1) 13-1 89 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 16-2 85 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 16-2 59 8. Trotwood-Madison 13-2 56 9. Tol. Rogers 13-3 41 10. McArthur Vinton County 15-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. Warren Howland 20. Vincent Warren 12.

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (7) 17-1 160 2. Cols. Africentric (9) 16-1 158 3. Cin. Summit Country Day 14-0 98 4. Kirtland 18-0 84 5. Doylestown Chippewa 17-0 74 (tie) Waynesville (1) 17-0 74 7. Archbold 14-1 64 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-1 60 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 44 10. Minford 18-0 26 (tie) Proctorville Fairland 16-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19. N. Lima S. Range 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Waterford (9) 13-1 162 2. Ottoville (4) 16-1 145 3. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (3) 15-0 114 4. Fairfield Christian 15-2 105 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 96 6. Minster 14-3 90 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-0 86 8. Ft. Recovery 12-2 61 9. Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 27 10. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 20.