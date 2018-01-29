Ohio Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses,win-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)
|15-0
|167
|2. Solon (2)
|13-0
|145
|3. Upper Arlington
|14-1
|114
|4. Cin. Moeller (1)
|13-3
|108
|5. Springfield
|14-1
|78
|6. Tol. St. John’s
|12-3
|69
|(tie) Pickerington N.
|14-2
|69
|8. Logan
|14-1
|63
|9. Sylvania Southview
|15-1
|41
|10. Cin. Princeton
|12-3
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (13)
|16-0
|159
|2. Cin. McNicholas
|15-1
|126
|3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|13-1
|115
|4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
|13-0
|107
|5. Poland Seminary (1)
|14-0
|95
|6. Elida
|15-1
|69
|7. Mentor Lake Cath.
|12-2
|49
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|14-2
|44
|9. Proctorville Fairland
|13-3
|42
|10. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|11-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10)
|15-0
|154
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|15-0
|138
|3. Cin. Deer Park
|13-0
|115
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2)
|12-0
|111
|5. Oak Hill (1)
|14-0
|78
|6. Cols. Ready
|14-1
|65
|7. Versailles
|15-1
|63
|8. Oregon Stritch (1)
|15-1
|59
|9. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|14-0
|48
|10. Cols. Wellington
|11-4
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12)
|16-0
|156
|2. Hannibal River
|13-0
|134
|3. McDonald (2)
|13-1
|113
|4. Ft. Loramie (1)
|16-1
|104
|5. St. Henry
|13-2
|94
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|13-3
|53
|7. Tol. Christian
|12-3
|45
|8. Pettisville (1)
|15-1
|38
|9. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|11-3
|28
|10.Bristol
|13-2
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.