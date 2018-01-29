Lady ‘Cane claims share of first league title since ‘12

WILMINGTON – Wilmington took down New Richmond 45-16 Monday to clinch a share of the Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic Conference American Division championship.

The Hurricane (15-2, 8-0) can win the title outright by beating Goshen Thursday. It will be just the second conference championship in program history. The Wilmington girls won the Fort Ancient Valley Conference East title in 2012.

Mya Jackson led Wilmington with 22 points and five steals in about 22 minutes of playing time. She scored Wilmington’s first 11 points to help put the ‘Cane up 13-2 after a quarter.

Jackson now has 1,274 career points, 67 behind career leader Erica Richardson.

Wilmington, which had 22 steals for the game, held New Richmond (10-8, 3-5) below double-digits until the 3:03 mark of the third quarter when the Lions made it 25-10.

The Hurricane scored the next 14 points. New Richmond then sandwiched a pair of threes around a Katlyn Jamiel bucket. Wilmington scored the last six points of the game after that.

Kara King led the Lions with four points.

SUMMARY

January 29 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 45 New Richmond 16

N 02.02.06.06…..16

W 13.08.13.11…..45

(16) NEW RICHMOND (fg-ft-tp) Bird 0-0-0, Fagan 1-0-2, Kramer 1-0-2, King 2-0-4, Baca 1-0-2, Mansfield 1-0-3, Wentzel 0-0-0, Maness 0-0-0, Kirk 1-0-3, Smit 0-0-0. TOTALS 7-0-16. 3-point goals: 2 (Kirk, Mansfield). FTM-FTA 0-0, 0 percent.

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 0-0-0, Jackson 8-4-22, McCord 1-1-3, K. Jamiel 3-1-8, Zerby 1-0-2, S. Johns 2-0-4, Fryman 1-0-2, Frisco 2-0-4, Self 0-0-0, Butcher 0-0-0, C. Johns 0-0-0. TOTALS 18-6-45. 3-point goals: 3 (Jackson 2, K. Jamiel). FTM-FTA 6-9, 67 percent.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-6.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.