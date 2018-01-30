Garr leads Goshen to 60-40 win over Massie girls

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Paige Garr scored 21 points to lead Goshen to a 60-40 win Monday over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

The Lady Falcons fall to 6-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference. Goshen is now 10-7 overall and 6-2 in the American.

Garr had eight points in the second quarter as the Lady Warriors extended a 19-9 first quarter lead to 39-17 at halftime. Massie trailed 53-23 after three quarters.

“Foul trouble the first half hurt us,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We had three starters (Johanna Theetge, Haley Conley, Emily Ireland) on the bench in the first quarter with two fouls each.”

Theetge and Faith Cottrell both had 11 points for Massie. Theetge had seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

McGraw said his squad played hard to the end despite the deficit.

“They could’ve given up, down 30, but we kept battling and got it back to within 16 at one point in the fourth,” McGraw said.

SUMMARY

January 29 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Goshen 60 Clinton-Massie 40

G 19.20.14.07…..60

C 09.08.06.17…..40

(60) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vonderau 0-0-0-0 Huhn 3-1-3-10 Frierice 0-0-0-0 Turner 5-3-0-7 Sweeney 0-0-0-0 Pfau 2-0-0-4 Williams 1-0-0-2 Garr 6-3-6-21 Meyer 4-1-0-9 Wallace 0-0-0-0 Tuerck 2-2-1-7. TOTALS 23-10-10-60

(40 CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 1-1-0-3 Theetge 4-3-0-11 Cottrell 5-1-0-11 Smith 0-0-0-0 Conley 0-0-0-0 Ireland 0-0-0-0 Avery 3-0-2-8 Doss 1-1-0-3 Chowning 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 16-6-2-40

FIELD GOALS: G (21-53); CM (16-49) Theetge 4-7

3 PT FIELD GOALS: G (8-17); CM (6-15) Theetge 3-3

FREE THROWS: G (10-17) Garr 6-8; CM (2-2) Avery 2-2

REBOUNDS: G-32; CM-23 (Theetge 7 Cottrell 5 Avery 5 Doss 2)

ASSISTS: CM-13 (Ireland 4 Chowning 2 Theetge 2 McKenna Crawford 2)

STEALS: G-5; CM-6 (Ireland 2 Avery 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-5 (Theetge 4)

TURNOVERS: G-6; CM-17