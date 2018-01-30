Gritty Ladycats rally but fall shot to 16-2 Lady Tigers

BLANCHESTER – A 24-point third quarter propelled Bethel-Tate to a 46-41 win over Blanchester Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the BHS gym.

The Lady Tigers drained six three-pointers in the third – three by Allison Parks who finished with 21 points – and turned a 20-15 Blanchester halftime lead into a 39-31 Bethel-Tate lead after three.

“We are playing our best basketball of the season right now and lost a close game to a very quality team who is now 16-2 on the season,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said.

The Lady Tigers are 9-2 in the National. Blanchester is 7-10 overall and 5-5 in the division.

Dakota Watters had 20 points to lead Blanchester in scoring on Monday while Regan Ostermeier added 10. The 1-2 inside punch scored 16 of the 20 BHS points in the first half.

“Bethel-Tate struggled to score in the first half in large part due to an active defense,” Pyle said. “We played great defensively minus a few times where we didn’t contest three-point shots. Good-shooting teams like Bethel-Tate will make you pay for non contesting those shots. It’s tough enough to defense one hot shooter but they had three girls hit three-point shots in that third quarter. That’s tough to overcome.”

Pyle commended the play of his seniors – Asia Baldwin, Hayley Wilson, Shelbie Rose and Watters.

“I have to give it to my seniors; they have scrapped and clawed their way to the success they’ve found over their four years in our program,” the BHS coach said. “That’s exactly what they did (against Bethel-Tate). We made a little run late and got to within three which shows the battle these girls have demonstrated so consistently through their careers.”

SUMMARY

January 29 2018

@Blanchester High School

Bethel-Tate 46 Blanchester 41

BT 08.07.24.07…..46

BL 05.15.11.10…..41

(46) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Leonard 1-0-0-2 Gardner 2-1-2-7 Burton 2-0-3-7 White 2-2-0-6 Parks 7-5-2-21 Bee 0-0-0-0 Carter 1-1-0-3 Stulz 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 15-9-7-46

(41) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 1-0-0-2 Gundler 1-0-0-2 Patton 3-1-0-7 Watters 8-0-4-20 Ostermeier 5-0-0-10 Wilson 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Roy 0-0-0-0 Shank 0-0-0-0 Kingsland 0-0-0-0 Rose 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-1-4-41