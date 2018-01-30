Rager leads CM girls to win over Goshen

WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team defeated Goshen 1,500 to 1,085 in an SBAAC American Division match at Royal Z Lanes.
Emily Rager had a season-high single games of 211 and a 362 series to lead the Lady Falcons.
Clinton-Massie is 5-4 in the SBAAC.
SUMMARY
January 29 2018
@Royal Z Lanes
Clinton-Massie 1,500 Goshen 1,085
Baker games
CM-101, 107, 111 (319)
G-91, 84, 59 (234)
Individual games
CM-Ashley Murphy 109, 111; Jennifer Callewaert 167, 121; Ashley Gross 130, 181; Emily Rager 211, 151. TOTALS 617, 564 (1,181)
G-Madison Hatfield 145, 94; Mika Myers 92, 78; Danielle Myers 78, 85; Melody Singleton 119, 160. TOTALS 434, 417 (851)