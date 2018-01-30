Rager leads CM girls to win over Goshen

WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team defeated Goshen 1,500 to 1,085 in an SBAAC American Division match at Royal Z Lanes.

Emily Rager had a season-high single games of 211 and a 362 series to lead the Lady Falcons.

Clinton-Massie is 5-4 in the SBAAC.

SUMMARY

January 29 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie 1,500 Goshen 1,085

Baker games

CM-101, 107, 111 (319)

G-91, 84, 59 (234)

Individual games

CM-Ashley Murphy 109, 111; Jennifer Callewaert 167, 121; Ashley Gross 130, 181; Emily Rager 211, 151. TOTALS 617, 564 (1,181)

G-Madison Hatfield 145, 94; Mika Myers 92, 78; Danielle Myers 78, 85; Melody Singleton 119, 160. TOTALS 434, 417 (851)