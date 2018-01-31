Lady Astros overwhelm Lady G-Men 58-25

GEORGETOWN – Dominating from beginning to end, the East Clinton girls basketball team defeated Georgetown 58-25 Monday in SBAAC National Division action at Brian Grant Court.

The win puts East Clinton at 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the National Division.

Georgetown drops to 5-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

The Lady Astros led 15-4 after one and 27-8 at halftime.

“Full-court pressure was critical at the beginning of the game because it permitted us to get some easy baskets in transition,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “We were able to play all 10 players on the roster and each contributed. Total team effort.”

Gracie McCarren came off the EC bench and led the team in scoring along with starter Paige Lilly. Both had 13 points. McCarren had six rebounds while Lilly had four assists and two steals.

Lilly and Lacy Peterman attacked the basket well from the wing position, Craycraft said. Bre Davis, Kayla Hall and Sierra Christian played well in the post for EC. Christian had a team-best seven rebounds.

SUMMARY

January 29 2018

@Brian Grant Court, GHS

East Clinton 58 Georgetown 25

E 15.12.19.12…..58

G 04.04.10.07…..25

(58) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 4-1-2-11 Campbell 3-2-0-8 Lilly 5-1-2-13 Talbott 0-0-2-2 McCarren 5-0-3-13 Durbin 3-0-1-7 Davis 0-0-0-0 Christian 2-0-0-4 Beener 0-0-0-0 Hall 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-4-10-58

(25) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Benjamin 3-0-1-7 Carter 0-0-0-0 Underwood 0-0-0-0 Thomas 1-0-0-2 Seigla 1-1-4-7 Burrows 0-0-0-0 Colwell 1-0-0-2 Hannah Gregory 0-0-1-1 Gable 0-0-0-0 Hailey Gregory 1-0-4-6 McHenry 0-0-0-0 Moore 0-0-0-0 Young 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 7-1-10-25

FIELD GOALS: G 7-46; EC 22-57 (McCarren 5-6 Lilly 5-10 Peterman 4-8 Campbell 3-7)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: G 1-12; EC 4-9 (Campbell 2-4 Peterman 1-2 Lilly 1-2)

FREE THROWS: G 10-15; EC 10-14 (McCarren 3-4 Lilly 2-2 Peterman 2-2)

REBOUNDS: G-33 (Underwood 8 Hailey Gregory 7); EC-43 (Christian 7 McCarren 6 Campbell 5 Durbin 4 Davis 4 Hall 4 Beener 4 Peterman 3)

ASSISTS: G-4; EC-13 (Peterman 4 Lilly 4 Campbell 2)

STEALS: EC-12 (Peterman 3 Durbin 3 Campbell 2 Lilly 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-4

TURNOVERS: G-20; EC-15