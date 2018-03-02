Posted on by

Reds get into the spring swing of things in Goodyear


Lefty Brandon Finnegan pitches under the watchful eyes of coach Mack Jenkins.


Mark Huber | News Journal

The helmets are lined up and waiting for Reds hitters to get in the spring swing of things.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Keury Mella gets in some pitching work.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Cincinnati Reds spring training 2018 is in full gear in Goodyear, Arizona. The start of the regular season is less than a month away — Thursday, March 29 at at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ballpark against the Washington Nationals. Shown from left are centerfielder Billy Hamilton with first baseman Joey Votto after the latter’s successful slide.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Billy Hamilton gets in some batting practice.


Mark Huber | News Journal

