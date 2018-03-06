Spring is in the air for Reds (and WC grad) in Arizona

The Reds’ Phil Gosselin stretches to take a throw against the Kansas City royals.

Wilmington College 1994 graduate and Kansas City Royals’ head trainer Nick Kenney (center) looks on during a spring training game. Kenney majored in Athletic Training at WC.

Reds’ top prospect Hunter Greene gets some pitching tutelage under watchful eyes.

Reds’ left-handed pitcher Seth Varner gets in some tosses.

Reds’ great Barry Larkin has some fun in the Arizona sun.

The Reds. including pitcher Seth Varner, do some stretching.

Reds’ pitcher Amir Garrett takes fielding practice.

Reds’ pitcher Homer Bailey takes some ground balls.