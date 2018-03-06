Posted on by

Spring is in the air for Reds (and WC grad) in Arizona

The Reds’ Phil Gosselin stretches to take a throw against the Kansas City royals.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Wilmington College 1994 graduate and Kansas City Royals’ head trainer Nick Kenney (center) looks on during a spring training game. Kenney majored in Athletic Training at WC.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Reds’ top prospect Hunter Greene gets some pitching tutelage under watchful eyes.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Reds’ left-handed pitcher Seth Varner gets in some tosses.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Reds’ great Barry Larkin has some fun in the Arizona sun.


Mark Huber | News Journal

The Reds. including pitcher Seth Varner, do some stretching.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Reds’ pitcher Amir Garrett takes fielding practice.


Mark Huber | News Journal

Reds’ pitcher Homer Bailey takes some ground balls.


Mark Huber | News Journal

