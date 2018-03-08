LEADING OFF:FRIDAY TV

Friday, March 9

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 200, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 200, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.

BOXING

Midnight (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, junior featherweights, at Costa Mesa, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — AAC Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Washington

1 p.m.

ESPN — SEC Tournament, first quarterfinal, at St. Louis

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament, first semifinal, at Frisco, Texas

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — AAC Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Washington

3 p.m.

ESPN — SEC Tournament, second quarterfinal, at St. Louis

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament, second semifinal, at Frisco, Texas

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Washington

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — MAC Tournament, first semifinal, at Cleveland

FS1 — Big East Tournament, first semifinal, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament, first semifinal, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament, first semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — AAC Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.

SEC — SEC Tournament, third quarterfinal, at St. Louis

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Washington

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, first semifinal, at Las Vegas

ESPN — ACC Tournament, second semifinal, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament, second semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — AAC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.

FS1 — Big East Tournament, second semifinal, at New York

SEC — SEC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at St. Louis

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, second semifinal, at Las Vegas

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament, second semifinal, at Las Vegas

Midnight (Saturday)

ESPNU — Big West Tournament, first semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, second round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Toshiba Classic, first round, at Newport Beach, Calif.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, third round, at New Delhi

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, at Clearwater, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBA — Washington at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Cleveland at L.A. Clippers

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs Schalke

WINTER SPORTS

6 a.m.

NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Opening Ceremony, at Pyeongchang, South Korea

11 p.m.

NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Biathlon and Alpine Skiing, at Pyeongchang, South Korea

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament, final, at higher-seeded school

