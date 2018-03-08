LEADING OFF:FRIDAY TV

Friday, March 9
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 200, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 200, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.
BOXING
Midnight (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, junior featherweights, at Costa Mesa, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — AAC Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Washington
1 p.m.
ESPN — SEC Tournament, first quarterfinal, at St. Louis
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament, first semifinal, at Frisco, Texas
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — AAC Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Washington
3 p.m.
ESPN — SEC Tournament, second quarterfinal, at St. Louis
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament, second semifinal, at Frisco, Texas
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Washington
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — MAC Tournament, first semifinal, at Cleveland
FS1 — Big East Tournament, first semifinal, at New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ACC Tournament, first semifinal, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament, first semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — AAC Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.
SEC — SEC Tournament, third quarterfinal, at St. Louis
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Washington
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, first semifinal, at Las Vegas
ESPN — ACC Tournament, second semifinal, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament, second semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — AAC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — Big East Tournament, second semifinal, at New York
SEC — SEC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at St. Louis
11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, second semifinal, at Las Vegas
FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament, second semifinal, at Las Vegas
Midnight (Saturday)
ESPNU — Big West Tournament, first semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, second round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Toshiba Classic, first round, at Newport Beach, Calif.
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, third round, at New Delhi
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, at Clearwater, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBA — Washington at New Orleans
10:30 p.m.
NBA — Cleveland at L.A. Clippers
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs Schalke
WINTER SPORTS
6 a.m.
NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Opening Ceremony, at Pyeongchang, South Korea
11 p.m.
NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Biathlon and Alpine Skiing, at Pyeongchang, South Korea
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament, final, at higher-seeded school
