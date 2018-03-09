LEADING OFF: SATURDAY-SUNDAY TV

|Saturday, March 10
|AUTO RACING
|Noon
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series: DC Solar 200, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
|4 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 200, at Avondale, Ariz.
|BOXING
|10:15 p.m.
SHO — Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia, for Lipinets’s IBF junior welterweight title; Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh, for the vacant WBA World super lightweight title, at San Antonio
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight title; Andy Vences vs. Erick DeLeon, junior lightweights, at Carson, Calif.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — America East Championship, at higher-seeded school
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament, first semifinal, at Philadelphia
1 p.m.
CBS — American Athletic Tournament, first semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — SEC Tournament, first semifinal, at St. Louis
ESPN2 — MEAC Tournament, final at Norfolk, Va.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, first semifinal, at Washington
|3 p.m.
ESPN — SEC Tournament, second semifinal, at St. Louis
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament, second semifinal, at Philadelphia
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — American Athletic Tournament, second semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second semifinal, at Washington
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — SWAC Tournament, final, at Houston
|6 p.m.
CBS — Mountain West Tournament, final, at Las Vegas
ESPN — Big 12 Tournament, final, at Kansas City, Mo.
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — Big East Tournament, final, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — MAC Tournament, final, at Cleveland
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament, final, at Reno, Nev.
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament, final, at Frisco, Texas
ESPN — ACC Tournament, final at Brooklyn, N.Y.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southland Tournament, final, at Katy, Texas
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — WAC Tournament, final, at Las Vegas
FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament, final, at Las Vegas
|Midnight
ESPN2 — Big West Tournament, final, at Anaheim, Calif.
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, third round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, third round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Toshiba Classic, second round, at Newport Beach, Calif.
|Midnight (Sunday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, final round, at New Delhi
|MOTOR SPORTS
|7 p.m.
FS1 — AMA Monster Energy Supercross, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, N.Y. Mets vs. N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, Fla.
|8 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Seattle vs. Cincinnati, at Goodyear, Ariz.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — San Antonio at Oklahoma City
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations Championship, Ireland vs. Scotland, at Dublin
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations Championship, France vs. England, at Saint-Denis, France
|SOCCER
|7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|9:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Augsburg
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, teams TBA
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
|12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
|WINTER SPORTS
|1 p.m.
NBC — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Biathlon and Alpine Skiing, at Pyeongchang, South Korea (same-day tape)
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS World Cup, Women’s Slalom, at Ofterschwang, Germany (same-day tape)
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Sled Hockey: United States vs. Japan; Wheelchair Curling, at Pyeongchang, South Korea —-
|Sunday, March 11
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
ABC — IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.)
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, at Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Noon
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament, final, at Philadelphia
|1 p.m.
CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament, final, at Washington
ESPN — SEC Tournament, final, at St. Louis
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament, final, at New Orleans
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — AAC Tournament, final, at Orlando, Fla.
|5 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament Selection Show, at Atlanta
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at LSU
|COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA, Men’s & Women’s Indoor Championships, finals, at College Station, Texas
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, final round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, final round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Toshiba Classic, final round, at Newport Beach, Calif.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Pittsburgh vs. Toronto, at Dunedin, Fla.
|4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Seattle, at Peoria, Ariz.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at L.A. Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Boston at Chicago
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Dallas at Pittsburgh
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations Championship, Wales vs. Italy, at Cardiff, Wales
|SOCCER
|9:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Watford
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. Leipzig
|11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Tottenham
|12:50 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, D.C. United at Atlanta United
|WINTER SPORTS
|11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Snowboarding; Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Standing/VI 15km Free; Sled Hockey, at Pyeongchang, South Korea
|WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Southland Tournament, final, at Katy, Texas
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament, final, at Philadelphia
