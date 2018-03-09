LEADING OFF: SATURDAY-SUNDAY TV

Saturday, March 10 AUTO RACING Noon

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series: DC Solar 200, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 200, at Avondale, Ariz.

BOXING 10:15 p.m.

SHO — Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia, for Lipinets’s IBF junior welterweight title; Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh, for the vacant WBA World super lightweight title, at San Antonio

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight title; Andy Vences vs. Erick DeLeon, junior lightweights, at Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Championship, at higher-seeded school

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament, first semifinal, at Philadelphia

1 p.m.

CBS — American Athletic Tournament, first semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — SEC Tournament, first semifinal, at St. Louis

ESPN2 — MEAC Tournament, final at Norfolk, Va.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, first semifinal, at Washington

3 p.m.

ESPN — SEC Tournament, second semifinal, at St. Louis

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament, second semifinal, at Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.

CBS — American Athletic Tournament, second semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second semifinal, at Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — SWAC Tournament, final, at Houston

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament, final, at Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament, final, at Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament, final, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — MAC Tournament, final, at Cleveland

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament, final, at Reno, Nev.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament, final, at Frisco, Texas

ESPN — ACC Tournament, final at Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament, final, at Katy, Texas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — WAC Tournament, final, at Las Vegas

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament, final, at Las Vegas

Midnight

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament, final, at Anaheim, Calif.

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, third round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, third round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Toshiba Classic, second round, at Newport Beach, Calif.

Midnight (Sunday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, final round, at New Delhi

MOTOR SPORTS 7 p.m.

FS1 — AMA Monster Energy Supercross, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, N.Y. Mets vs. N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Seattle vs. Cincinnati, at Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

RUGBY 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations Championship, Ireland vs. Scotland, at Dublin

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations Championship, France vs. England, at Saint-Denis, France

SOCCER 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Augsburg

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, teams TBA

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

WINTER SPORTS 1 p.m.

NBC — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Biathlon and Alpine Skiing, at Pyeongchang, South Korea (same-day tape)

9 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS World Cup, Women’s Slalom, at Ofterschwang, Germany (same-day tape)

10 p.m.

NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Sled Hockey: United States vs. Japan; Wheelchair Curling, at Pyeongchang, South Korea —-

Sunday, March 11 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

ABC — IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, TicketGuardian 500, at Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Noon

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament, final, at Philadelphia

1 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament, final, at Washington

ESPN — SEC Tournament, final, at St. Louis

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament, final, at New Orleans

3:30 p.m.

CBS — AAC Tournament, final, at Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament Selection Show, at Atlanta

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at LSU

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA, Men’s & Women’s Indoor Championships, finals, at College Station, Texas

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, final round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, final round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Toshiba Classic, final round, at Newport Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Pittsburgh vs. Toronto, at Dunedin, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Seattle, at Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL 3:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston at Chicago

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Pittsburgh

RUGBY 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations Championship, Wales vs. Italy, at Cardiff, Wales

SOCCER 9:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Watford

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. Leipzig

11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Tottenham

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, D.C. United at Atlanta United

WINTER SPORTS 11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — 2018 Winter Paralympics, Snowboarding; Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Standing/VI 15km Free; Sled Hockey, at Pyeongchang, South Korea

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

CBSSN — Southland Tournament, final, at Katy, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament, final, at Philadelphia