Graves, LeCure to lead Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market have announced that former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Sam LeCure will be the grand marshals of the 99th Findlay Market Parade, which kicks off at noon on Monday, April 2.

Graves pitched for the Reds for nine seasons from 1997-2005 and is the Reds’ all-time saves leader.

LeCure was a fourth-round draft pick of the Reds in 2005 and pitched for the Reds for six seasons from 2010-2015.

Both Graves and LeCure will be joining the Reds on Radio broadcast team as color commentators for the 2018 season.

The announcement was made Friday at the Findlay Market Parade press conference.

