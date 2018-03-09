EC’s Riddle advances in state wrestling

COLUMBUS — East Clinton’s Wyatt Riddle is the lone Clinton County wrestler remaining after day two of the 81st OHSAA state wrestling tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

After losing his quarterfinal bout Friday morning, Riddle recovered to defeat Reading’s Wilber Compress 1-0. This guaranteed a top-eight finish.

Friday evening, Riddle faced Zack Mattin of Delta. The East Clinton sophomore was down 1-0 midway through the third, but an aggressive charge gave Riddle the only takedown of the match.

“I knew I was going to have to go after him,” Riddle said. “I had to really go after him, get a shot off, and score somehow.”

Riddle held on over the final minute for a 2-1 win.

“I was actually pretty comfortable there,” Riddle said. “I can ride a lot of guys out, be in some very uncomfortable positions. Where some guys would roll over and give up two, I can hold on a little longer.”

He will wrestle in the consolation semifinals 10 a.m. Saturday against Covington’s Kellan Anderson. Riddle beat Anderson 9-0 in the district final last week.

“That was a big win for Wyatt,” EC head coach Doug Stehlin said. “That was the confidence booster that he needed right there. Wyatt did a great job to keep driving, broke the kid down to his butt.

“That’s what he needs to continue to do (Saturday).”

Clinton County’s two other wrestlers who advanced to Friday’s action were eliminated. Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer was defeated in the quarterfinals by Creston Norwayne’s Gavin Stika, 13-1.

In the consolation second round, Schirmer was ousted by his rival from Bethel-Tate, Matt Hall, 5-4.

Wilmington’s Isaac Allen, who split his two matches on Thursday, was defeated in the consolation second round on Friday by Justin Mayes of Bellevue, 8-6.

SUMMARY

March 9, 2018

81st OHSAA State Wrestling Championships

@ Jerome Schottenstein Center, Ohio State University

Division II

160: Isaac Allen (Wilmington) was dec. by Wesley Pauley (McConnelsville Morgan) 9-3; dec. Nick Jackson (Bowling Green) 5-2, was dec. by Justin Mayes (Bellevue) 8-6. Will not place.

285: Conner Barton (Wilmington) was dec. by Lyle Clark (Uhrichsville Claymont) 6-3; was pinned by Alex Leasure (Alliance) 2:58. Will not place.

Division III

103: Wyatt Riddle (East Clinton) pin Alex Overly (Sarahsville Shenandoah) 4:41; was dec. by Aidan McAlexander (Antwerp) 16-6; dec. Wilber Compress (Reading) 1-0; dec. Zack Mattin (Delta) 2-1. Will wrestle Kellan Anderson (Covington) 10 a.m. Saturday in a consolation semifinal. Will place between third and sixth.

152: Clayton Schirmer (Blanchester) dec. Carlton Roberts (Rossford) 6-3; was dec. by Gavin Stika (Creston Norwayne’s) 13-1; was dec. by Matt Hall (Bethel-Tate) 5-4. Will not place.

East Clinton’s Wyatt Riddle advanced to Day 3 of Division III state wrestling in Columbus. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_wyatt-riddle-final-2.jpeg East Clinton’s Wyatt Riddle advanced to Day 3 of Division III state wrestling in Columbus. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Wyatt Riddle is the lone Clinton County wrestler remaining going into Saturday and is guaranteed a top 8 finish. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_wyatt-riddle-final.jpeg Wyatt Riddle is the lone Clinton County wrestler remaining going into Saturday and is guaranteed a top 8 finish. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer wrestled into Friday’s consolation second round in Division III. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_clayton-schirmer-1-1.jpeg Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer wrestled into Friday’s consolation second round in Division III. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Wilmington’s Isaac Allen was defeated in the Division II consolation second round on Friday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_isaac-allen.jpeg Wilmington’s Isaac Allen was defeated in the Division II consolation second round on Friday. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Allen, Schirmer fall in consolation second round

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.