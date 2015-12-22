Fast start propels Falcons to 67-49 win

HILLSBORO — Clinton-Massie rebounded from its loss at Kenton Ridge Saturday with a 67-49 victory in South Central Ohio League action Tuesday night, at Hillsboro.

With the win, Massie improves to 2-5 on the season, while the Indians fall to 2-6.

Massie quickly set the tempo of the contest, outscoring the Indians 22-11 in the first quarter. The Falcons held a 36-25 lead at the intermission. Hillsboro outscored the Falcons 12-11 in the third, making it a 47-37 Massie lead after three quarters.

The Falcons extended their cushion in the final period, outpointing the Indians 20-12.

Trey Uetrecht led the Falcon scoring attack with 24 points, including 15 in the first half.

It was a balanced effort from the supporting cast, as Noah Greathouse followed with nine points, freshman Daulton Wolfe added eight, Bailey Leforge added seven points and Chris Demler had six points.

For Hillsboro, Logan Kibler paced the Indians’ attack with 17 points including 13 in the second half and Ryan Matthews added 12, 10 of those coming in the first half of play.

“I felt we had a great effort by everybody tonight and even though we made some mental mistakes and was careless at times with the ball, they kept working hard and overcame those miscues,” said C-M coach Dustin Eads.

“I really felt Daulton (Wolfe) had an especially good effort. He’s just a freshman and really stepped up when he was pressed into duty as our point guard. We hit the boards well and only gave them a few second shots on the offensive board. That’s something we have not been doing very well.”

Next action for the Falcons will be right after the Christmas weekend, when Massie participates in the Clermont Northeastern Holiday tournament at Owensville. Massie’s opponent will be St. Bernard on Monday night.

SUMMARY

Dec 22, 2015

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 67 Hillsboro 49

C 22.14.11.20…..67

H 11.14.12.12…..49

(67) CLINTON-MASSIE (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Greathouse 1-1-4-9, Uetrecht 7-3-1-24, Demler 2-2-6, Leforge 1-1-2-7, Weiss 2-0-0-4, Fentress 1-1-0-5, Myers 1-0-0-2, Wolfe 2-0-4-8, Boyd 1-0-0-2. Team:18-6-13-67.

(49) HILLSBORO (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dealey 2-0-0-4, Kibler 5-2-5-17, Brown 1-0-0-2, Ryan 3-1-5-12, Ward 0-0-1-1, Mycroft 1-0-3-5, Reed 1-0-2-4, Keets 1-0-2-4. Team:14-3-18-49.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Follow Bill on Twitter @learjet.

