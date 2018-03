BETHEL – The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Bethel 20-13 Monday night.

Casey Kingsland led Blanchester with six points, five rebounds and two steals.

Lana Roy had two points, six rebounds and a steal. Brinli Crosley had two points, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot. Maddie Wells had two points and grabbed four rebounds. Caili Bauman had a point, two rebounds and a steal. Becca Kratzer had a steal.