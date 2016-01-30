EC girls rally for thrilling OT win 55-53

LONDON – Rallying from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, the East Clinton girls basketball team defeated Madison-Plains 55-53 in overtime Wednesday in a non-league game.

Lacey Peterman’s three-pointer as time expired in regulation then Allison Tong hit two free throws with 2.4 seconds to go in the overtime to give East Clinton the win.

“That was one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been part of,” EC coach Steven Gerber said. “To watch our kids fight and never quit was the most rewarding part. They earned the win, it wasn’t given to us at all.”

The win came on the heels of a “physical” game against Chillicothe. “Our kids have been improving all year,” Gerber said. “We’ve had some ups and downs, but the girls never stopped working.”

Ciarra Cooper had a season-high 14 points and three rebounds for EC. Lacey Peterman had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sierra Christian came off the bench with seven points and gave the Lady Astros “a huge lift,” Gerber said. Allison Tong had six points. Paige Lilly had five points and three rebounds. Bre Davis had four points, six rebounds and seven blocked shots. Kayla Hall had three points and three rebounds. Sam Gaddis had two points and two rebounds.

“Stats really don’t tell the story,” said Gerber. “Everyone who stepped on the floor for us, even if they didn’t record a stat made a contribution.”

The Lady Eagles led 9-4 in the first as the Lady Astros struggled to find their shooting stroke. The Plains lead was 25-15 at halftime.

With MP playing more aggressive in the first half, EC turned the tables in the second half, Gerber said. East Clinton pulled with two before Plains went on an 8-0 run to take a 42-32 lead into the fourth.

East Clinton went on a 15-5 run to tie the game at 47-47 on Peterman’s three with three seconds left. In overtime, Ciarra Cooper scored right off the tip, keeping the momentum in EC’s favor, Gerber said.