WHS reserve baseball edges Blanchester 7-6

BLANCHESTER — The Wilmington High School reserve baseball team defeated Blanchester 7-6 in a non-league game Thursday at Bott Field on the BHS campus.

Brett Bell picked up the pitching victory, with five innings of two-hit ball. He struck out two and walked three. He gave up five runs, but none of them were earned, coach Dustin James said.

“Bell pitched well for us today,” James said. “He threw strikes and Blanchester did a good job of putting the ball in play, but we did not do a very good job fielding it. We have been hitting daily, but we have been unable to get outside because of the weather and that was evident. We committed seven fielding errors. Some were very routine plays, but you can not take those for granted. Blanchester also did a great job of moving runners around and sacrificing to move runners into scoring position.”

Ben McCallister picked up the save, working out of tough situations in both the sixth and seventh innings. The Hurricane (3-3 on the year) cause was aided in the seventh inning when Nathan Barker “tracked a well-hit ball into left field to end the game,” James said.

Kyler Reed had two hits, reached on a hit by pitch, and scored three times for WHS. Alex Meyer had two hits, a sacrifice and drove in two runs. Barker had a sacrifice fly and knocked in two runs. Zach Eden had a two-run double in the first inning.