Wildcats blast Braves 11-5 before rain hits

BLANCHESTER — Four players had two hits each Saturday as the Blanchester baseball team defeated Eastern Brown 11-5 in a non-league game at Bott Field on the BHS campus.

The second game was cancelled because of a rain.

The Wildcats (12-4 on the year) banged out 12 hits, with Alec Richardson, Gavin Creighton, Daulton Stevens and Dylan Fawley collecting two hits each.

Fawley drove in three runs while Jared Monhollen knocked in two. Monhollen also earned the pitching win in relief of starter Richardson. Monhollen gave up all five runs but none of them were earned.

SUMMARY

April 30, 2016

@Bott Field

Blanchester 11 Eastern Brown 5

E 000.500.0…..5-7-7

B 014.321.x…..11-12-1

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Richardson 4-2-2-0 Nelson 3-1-1-1 Monhollen 3-1-1-2 Creighton 4-1-2-1 Rausch 3-3-1-0 Stevens 4-2-2-1 Fawley 4-0-2-3 M. Davidson 4-0-0-0 Anderson 3-1-1-0. TOTALS 32-11-12-8

2B: Monhollen

SB: Richardson 2 Newlson 2 Monhollen Creaighton 3 Rausch 3 Stevens 3 Fawley Anderson

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Richardson 2.1 4-0-0-2-5

Monhollen (W) 3.2-3-5-0-3-5

M. Davidson 1-0-0-0-2-1

