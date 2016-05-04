WHS-CM softball, baseball rescheduled

Rain and wet fields got the better of the Wilmington High School baseball and softball games with Clinton-Massie on Wednesday.

The varsity baseball has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Paul Schwamberger Field. Both the Falcons and the Hurricane have one South Central Ohio League loss and two league games to play.

The Falcons will play at Miami Trace 6:15 p.m. Friday while the Hurricane will travel to Chillicothe 5 p.m. Thursday.

The varsity softball game has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at CMHS. The Lady Falcons already have clinched an SCOL championship and will be looking to complete an unbeaten regular season.

