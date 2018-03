The Wilmington High School baseball program will be honoring military veterans Saturday during the Hurricane doubleheader against Winton Woods.

There will be pre-game festivities and announcements honoring veterans.

In addition, veterans attending will be served lunch in between games of the twinbill. The first game is scheduled to begin 11 a.m.

The second game will begin following lunch.

The games will be played at the WHS baseball complex behind the high school.

