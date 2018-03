LEADING OFF: TV, Local Calendar

Wednesday Sports on TV

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

3 p.m. ESPN — Southeast Regional, final, at Warner Robins, Ga.

7 p.m. ESPN2 — Southwest Regional, final, at Waco, Texas

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. FS2 — Saratoga Live, Birdstone Stakes

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m. MLB — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

6 p.m. MLB — Cleveland at Washington

7 p.m. ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m. FSO — Cincinnati at St Louis

RIO SUMMER OLYMPICS

7:30 a.m. NBCSN — Women’s Cycling – Road Race Time Trial (LIVE); Men’s Cycling – Road Race Time Trial (LIVE); Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Honduras (LIVE); Men’s Fencing – Individual Sabre Round of 16; Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Serbia (LIVE); Women’s Field Hockey – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE); Women’s Table Tennis – Singles Semifinals; Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE); Boxing – Elimination Matches; Men’s Fencing – Individual Sabre Gold Medal Final; Men’s Soccer – Denmark vs. Brazil (LIVE); Women’s Table Tennis – Singles Final.

9 a.m. USA — Women’s Beach Volleyball – Meppelink/Van Iersel (Netherlands) vs. Bawden/Clancy (Australia) (LIVE); Women’s Fencing – Foil Round of 16 (LIVE); Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE); Men’s Rugby – New Zealand vs. Great Britain; Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Fiji (LIVE); Men’s Basketball – Serbia vs. France (LIVE); Men’s Beach Volleyball – Schmidt/Cerutti (Brazil) vs. C, Raurich/Ranghieri (Italy) (LIVE); Equestrian – Team Dressage, Qualifying; Men’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. BRAVO — Tennis – Men’s Singles Third Round, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles First Round (LIVE).

10 a.m. NBC — Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Patterson (U.S.) vs. Herrera/Gavira (Spain) (LIVE); Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. France (LIVE); Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE); Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Serbia (LIVE); Women’s Cycling – Road Race Time Trial; Canoe/Kayak – Whitewater Gold Medal Final; Rowing – Gold Medal Finals.

10:30 a.m. TELEMUNDO — News Recap; Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Puerto Rico; Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Honduras; Boxing -Elimination Matches; Men’s Soccer – South Korea vs. Mexico (LIVE).

Noon MSNBC — Women’s Beach Volleyball – Wang/Yue (China) vs. Artacho Del Solar/Laird (Australia) (LIVE); Women’s Table Tennis – Singles Semifinal; Men’s Water Polo – Montenegro vs. Italy; Men’s Shooting – Double Trap Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men’s Soccer – South Korea vs. Mexico (LIVE).

2:30 p.m. NBC UNIVERSO — Men’s Soccer – South Korea vs. Mexico (LIVE); Boxing – Elimination Matches; Men’s Soccer – Colombia vs. Nigeria, Denmark vs. Brazil; Women’s Beach Volleyball – Alfaro/C. Charles (Costa Rica) vs. Pazo/Agudo (Venezuela).

5 p.m. CNBC — Men’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE); Women’s Beach Volleyball – Bednarczuk/Seixas de Freitas (Brazil) vs. Fernandez Steiner/Baquerizo McMillian (Spain); Archery – Individual Eliminations; Sailing.

8 p.m. NBC — Women’s Beach Volleyball – Walsh Jennings/Ross (U.S.) vs. Forrer/Verge-Depre (Switzerland) (LIVE); Swimming (LIVE): Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Gold Medal Final, Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinals, Men’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinals, Women’s 200m Butterfly – Gold Medal Final, Men’s 100m Freestyle – Gold Medal Final, Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinals, Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinals, Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Gold Medal Final; Men’s Gymnastics – Individual All-Around Gold Medal Final.

12:35 a.m. (Thursday) NBC — Men’s Diving – Springboard Synchronized Gold Medal Final.

US OPEN CUP SOCCER

10 p.m. ESPN2 — Semifinal, FC Dallas at Los Angeles

——-

Local Sports Calendar

August 10 Events

• Wilmington HS girls soccer 5 pm Middletown scrimmage JV/Var

• Wilmington HS girls golf 430 pm vs East Clinton @Elks 797

• East Clinton girls golf 4 pm vs Wilmington @Elks 797

• Clinton-Massie boys golf 830 am Miamisburg Inv @Pipestone

• Clinton-Massie girls golf 4 pm vs McClain @Elks 797

August 11 Events

• East Clinton girls golf 4 pm vs Clinton-Massie @SHCC

• East Clinton boys golf 4 pm vs Miami Trace @SHCC

• Clinton-Massie girls golf 11 am vs Waynesville @Elks 797

• Blanchester HS boys golf 10 am @Batavia

Compiled by Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

