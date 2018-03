The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Franklin by 40 strokes Tuesday at the Franklin Golf Club.

The Lady Falcons had a 207 in the non-league match while FHS posted a 247 score.

Gabby Woods led Clinton-Massie with an 8-over par 43 while teammate Angela Miller came in with a 46.

Kelsey Smith shot a 55 and Chloe Phelps had a 63.

Playing but not scoring for CMHS, Paige Kleinholz with 67 and Mackynzi Vonderhaar with 69.

