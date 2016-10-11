Pre-sale tickets for Oct. 21 WHS-CM football game at FIF

Clinton-Massie and Wilmington high schools will have pre-sale tickets available for purchase to the Week 9 South Central Ohio League varsity football game at Frank Irelan Field.

The two teams are currently tied for first place in the league with Chillicothe, all three schools having a 4-1 league record.

Clinton-Massie will travel to Chillicothe this week while Wilmington will host Miami Trace.

The Falcons have won 56 consecutive regular season SCOL games.

The Week 9 matchup between the Hurricane and the Falcons will take place Oct. 21.

Pre-sale tickets at Wilmington will be available 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the home football game with Miami Trace. A report in Thursday’s News Journal print edition had the game at Miami Trace which is incorrect. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Tickets also will be available in the Wilmington High School main office 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

At Clinton-Massie, tickets for the game will be available during business hours in the Central Office beginning on Tuesday through noon Friday.

Tickets also will be available at CMHS on Oct. 20 during the Report Card Fair.

