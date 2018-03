A December indoor soccer skills camp will be held Dec. 22 at Wilmington College’s Center for Sports Sciences.

The camp is for boys and girls, ages 8-15.

Camp times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost of the camp is $45, which includes a camp T-shirt. Campers can pack a lunch or purchase food from the concession stand.

For more information contact Steve Spirk at 937-382-6661, Ext. 262.