Defense, Sipple lead Blanchester to 47-25 win over Goshen

The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Goshen 47-25 Monday night.

The young Wildcats (4-2 on the year) forced the Warriors into 28 turnovers using a swarming defensive effort, Blanchester coach Brad Ballinger said.

Brayden Sipple had 31 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots.

Trenton Czaika and Kyle Hopkins had seven steals each while Czaika contributed eight rebounds and Hopkins had a team-best three assists and two points.. Logan Heitzman had six points and five rebounds, Matt Holland had four points, Colton Wilson had two points and Noah Faulkner had two points.